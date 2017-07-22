GRFC Women Playing in UWS Finals

Posted 5:07 PM, July 22, 2017, by

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids FC Women's team defeated the Long Island Rough Riders 3-2 in penalty kicks on Friday to head to the UWS National Finals on Saturday against the Santa Clarita Blue Heat.

The game is at 7:30pm at Grandville High School.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s