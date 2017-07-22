‘Home Alone’ actor John Heard found dead in hotel

Posted 10:47 AM, July 22, 2017, by , Updated at 11:07AM, July 22, 2017

Actor John Heard poses for a portrait at the Getty Images Portrait Studio. (Mark Mainz / Getty Images)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (FOX NEWS) — John Heard, the actor best known for his role as the dad in the original “Home Alone” movies, died on Friday, July 21.

He was 72.

According to TMZ, he was found in a hotel in Palo Alto, California, by the maid service and was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called.

The Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office confirmed his death.

The Emmy nominee had undergone minor back surgery earlier this week and was said to be recovering at the hotel.

Besides “Home Alone,” Heard appeared in dozens of movies and shows like “Big,” “Awakenings,” “The Pelican Brief” and “The Sopranos.”

Heard had three marriages including one to actress Margot Kidder. He is survived by three children including one with former partner Melissa Leo.

He was arrested in 1991 and charged with third-degree assault for allegedly slapping Leo. In 1997 he was found guilty of trespassing Leo’s Baltimore home.

