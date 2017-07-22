KDPS investigating deadly shooting near WMU

Posted 4:42 AM, July 22, 2017, by , Updated at 04:49AM, July 22, 2017

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man was killed in an early morning shooting Saturday.

The shooting happened across the street from the university’s Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine in the 800 block of Oakland Drive around 2:15 a.m.

Police say the victim, identified as a 21-year-old man, died of a gunshot wound to the torso.

Witnesses tell police the suspect shot the victim during an argument and then fled on foot.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

