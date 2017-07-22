× Police: Hopkins man injured after farming accident in Zeeland Township

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 24-year-old Hopkins man was reportedly injured in a farming accident in Ottawa County.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the 3400 block of 56th Avenue in Zeeland Township Saturday afternoon.

Police say the man was operating a boom and loading feed into a silo. The boom struck power lines and the man was shocked by the electric current. He was reportedly alert when he was taken to the hospital. Police say he suffered burns on his body, but his condition is unknown.