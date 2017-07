IONIA, Mich. — Police released a surveillance photo of 2 people they believe were involved in a hit and run crash at a local grocery store.

It happened a Aldi on S. State Road in Ionia County.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff Office Facebook Page, the couple was seen in a tan diesel truck with a black louvered tailgate.

If you have any information, call 616-527-5737.