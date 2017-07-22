Scattered morning showers Saturday with a partly cloudy afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – We will start off with scattered showers and a few storms Saturday morning primarily near and south of I-96 and I-94. The worst of these showers and storms are expected to stay to the south of West Michigan as our severe weather chances here have decreased. Showers and storms will start to leave the area around lunch time leaving only an isolated chance for a pop up shower or storm in the afternoon and evening.

West Michigan will remain muggy through the weekend with dew points staying in the 60s and 70s. Temperatures Saturday will work to the upper 80s as we will slowly dry out for the day and have a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday we expect a low chance for a few isolated showers across West Michigan continuing with the heat and humidity. Drier and cooler air will work in on Monday as temperatures drop back into the 70s and dew points in the 50s. Sunshine will stick around for the first half of the work week until showers and storms return late on Wednesday and into Thursday.