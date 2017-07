× Suspect in double murder brought back to Michigan to face charges

ST. JOESPH COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities say the man accused of killing two people in southwest Michigan has been brought back to Michigan to face charges.

That’s according to officials from the St. Joseph County jail.

Undersheriff Mark Lillywhite tells FOX 17 that Zachary Michael Patten, 32, turned himself in around noon on Friday to authorities in South Bend, Ind.

There’s no word yet on when Patten will be arraigned.