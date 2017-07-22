× WATCH LIVE: USS Gerald R. Ford commissioning ceremony

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Navy is welcoming its newest aircraft carrier Saturday during a commissioning ceremony for the USS Gerald R. Ford.

The ship is described as a top of the line aircraft carrier bearing the name of U.S. President and Grand Rapids native Gerald R. Ford.

The ceremony is expected to start around 10 a.m. and you can watch it live on the FOX 17 Facebook page.

FOX 17’s Doug Reardon is in Norfolk and will be bringing us live updates both on-air and online.