President Trump welcomes USS Gerald R. Ford carrier

Posted 10:38 AM, July 22, 2017, by , Updated at 12:56PM, July 22, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Navy on Saturday morning welcomed its newest aircraft carrier during a commissioning ceremony featuring President Trump for the USS Gerald R. Ford.

The ship is described as a top of the line aircraft carrier and the world’s largest aircraft carrier, and bears the name of the 38th U.S. President and Grand Rapids native Gerald R. Ford.

The ceremony featured President Trump and could be watched live on the FOX 17 Facebook page.

FOX 17’s Doug Reardon is in Norfolk and will be bringing us live updates both on-air and online, as well as during “FOX 17 News” at 10 and 11 tonight.

 

1 Comment