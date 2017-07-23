Non-profit collects school supplies for Kent County kids in need

BYRON CENTER, Mich. -- Hundreds of people of all ages came out to help provide school supplies for kids in Kent County Saturday.
The group behind the fundraiser is a local non-profit called "School Supply Santa".
This year's event was held in Byron Center and for the very first time the group held a 3-on-3 basketball fundraising tournament.
The only requirement to enter into the tournament was that participants had to bring a backpack filled with school supplies.
The organization's founder says the community's support has been a big help for kids in need, ahead of the upcoming school year.
All of the school supplies donated will be going to students during a big party for teachers in August, all part of the organization's 10-year anniversary.
If you missed out on Saturday's event, you can always help the cause by heading to the organization's website.
1 Comment
Chris
Just cut more taxes to trickle down more pencils.