Pedestrian critical after hit-and-run accident

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating after a hit-and-run accident left a man in critical condition early Sunday morning.

Police say a car, possibly driven by two black men, struck the man in the 500 block of East Michigan avenue just before 1:30 a.m. and then took off from the scene.

Witnesses say the driver fled in a gray car with front end damage.

The victim, a 30-year-old man from Kalamazoo, was found lying in the street unresponsive. He was taken to Bronson hospital in in critical condition.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.