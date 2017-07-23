Pedestrian critical after hit-and-run accident

Posted 5:09 AM, July 23, 2017, by , Updated at 05:36AM, July 23, 2017

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating after a hit-and-run accident left a man in critical condition early Sunday morning.

Police say a car, possibly driven by two black men, struck the man in the 500 block of East Michigan avenue just before 1:30 a.m. and then took off from the scene.

Witnesses say the driver fled in a gray car with front end damage.

The victim, a 30-year-old man from Kalamazoo, was found lying in the street unresponsive. He was taken to Bronson hospital in in critical condition.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s