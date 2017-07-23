Police release surveillance images of person of interest in deadly shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Department of Public safety has released surveillance images of a person of interest they would like to talk to in regards to the deadly shooting this weekend just steps away from Western Michigan University's school of medicine.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning in the 800 block of Oakland Drive around 2:15 a.m.

Police say the victim, identified as a 21-year-old man, was taken to Bronson hospital for treatment but died of a gunshot wound to the torso. We're told he is not a student of WMU.

Witnesses tell police the suspect shot the victim during an argument and then fled on foot.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.