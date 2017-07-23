Police: S. Sheridan at E. Hile closed due to crash in Fruitport Township

Posted 7:19 PM, July 23, 2017, by , Updated at 07:22PM, July 23, 2017

Courtesy of the Fruitport Township Police

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Muskegon County urged drivers to seek an alternate route after a crash Sunday evening.

It happened at the intersection at S. Sheridan and E. Hile, according to police in Fruitport Township.

A truck reportedly crashed and damaged a power pole. A picture from the scene also shows a small car being loaded on a flatbed truck. Police say repairs were expected to take several hours.

There’s no word yet of any injuries following the crash.

