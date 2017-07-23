Records: Husband of missing Portage teacher arrested again

Posted 5:12 AM, July 23, 2017, by , Updated at 05:37AM, July 23, 2017

PORTAGE, Mich. -- Kalamazoo County Jail records show the husband of missing Portage teacher Theresa Lockhart was arrested once again over the weekend.

Records show Lockhart was booked on a charge of interfering with electronic communications on Saturday just before 1 p.m. by the Portage Department of Public Safety.

You'll remember Lockhart is considered the only person of interest in his wife's disappearance.

Lockhart was arrested last week for violating his bond after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Back on July 6, Lockhart was arrested and bonded out for allegedly for cutting his neighbor's internet and air conditioning lines.

It has been nine weeks since Theresa Lockhart was last seen.

Lockhart's bond is set at $50,000, records show.

FOX 17 is working to learn more information about his most recent arrest and will bring you updates as they become available.

