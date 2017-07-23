Woman arrested during road rage incident

TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a road rage incident that ended in an arrest Saturday night.

Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department were called to northbound I-69 near Michigan Avenue in Marshall Township just before 7 p.m. after a woman allegedly pointed a gun at another driver.

Police were able to catch up with the suspect’s car and conducted a traffic stop where they found a pistol.

The driver, identified as a 50-year-old woman from Kentucky, was arrested and now faces charges of felonious assault.

Authorities determined that the incident happened just south of Calhoun County in Branch County so they turned the investigation over to Michigan State Police.

No one was injured in the incident.​