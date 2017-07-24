× 11 former caregivers at GR Vets Home charged for not doing room checks, falsifying information

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – 11 former caregivers at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans are being charged with felonies for allegedly falsely reporting that they did room checks on residents when they actually did not.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced the charges Monday morning. All 11 are charged with Intentional Inclusion in Patient Medical Records or Charts of Misleading or Inaccurate Information. The felony charge carries a possibility of up to four years in prison and or a $5,000 fine.

The 11 charged are:

Tyisha Toliver, 40, of Grand Rapids – Four counts

Doris Penny, 59, of Grand Rapids – Three counts

Eric Anderson 59, of Holland – One count

Jasmine Ferrer, 27, of Wyoming – One count

Cary Gerencer, 52, of Sand Lake – One count

Sheryl Hillyer, 62, of Lansing – One count

Lolitta Jackson, 39, of Grand Rapids – One count

Emina Kahriman, 53, of Grand Rapids – Two counts

Michelle Longmire, 49, of Muskegon – One count

Roconda Singleton, 39, of Grand Rapids – One count

Sequoyah Thomas, 23, of Grand Rapids – One count

Anyone aware of misconduct at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans is encouraged to report it to Attorney General Schuette’s Health Care Fraud Division by calling 800-24-ABUSE.

Schuette says that the investigation began after an Auditor General report in February 2016 about operations and conditions at the home. The home is managed by the State of Michigan.

