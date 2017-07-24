Fire breathing dragon boats? Saugatuck’s Venetian Festival offers lighted boat parade, fireworks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No festival is more lively, colorful, or talked about in the Saugatuck/Douglas area than the Venetian Festival. The family friendly event offers live music, fireworks, a lighted boat parade, dinghy poker run, and more on July 28-29.

Last year's lighted boat parade winner was a boat that actually breathed fire! Take a look at the video and don't forget to check out www.saugatuckvenetianfest.org for information on this year's event!

All proceeds from the event will be used to help individuals and families who are in need with nowhere to turn. For more information please visit the event organzier, the Cowhill Yacht Club at www.cowhill.org, to learn more about this unique 501c organization.