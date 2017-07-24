× Grand Rapids coffee roaster sold to local entrepreneur

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A long-time local coffee roasting company has been sold to another West Michigan entrepreneur.

Schuil Coffee Company, which was founded in 1981 by Garry and Glady Schuil, has been purchased by Timothy Volkema, a West Michigan native and Calvin College graduate. The purchase took place in late June from Greta Schuil, according to a press release, and she has been staying on to assist with the transition.

Ten full-time staff at Schuil Coffee were retained.

Schuil Coffee roasts, packages and sells more than 100 types of coffees according to the company. They supply coffee and tea on a wholesale basis to retailers, coffee shops and restaurants throughout the Midwest. The company also sells products and provides brewing equipment and accessories directly to offices at companies, churches, hospitals, and other organizations. The company maintains a retail store at its roasting facility on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids.

“Personally, I’m honored to lead this strong and thriving company during its next chapter,” Volkema said in a press statement. “As a West Michigan native, I have a strong understanding of the local market. I’m also excited to apply some of the lessons I’ve learned during my work experience with other companies.”

Volkeman has also worked as Brand Manager for Kraft Foods in Chicago and Kasa Indian Eateries in San Francisco, which he co-founded. Most recently, he was an Operating Partner with The Windquest Group in Grand Rapids.