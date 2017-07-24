Highway Patrol: 2 dead, 6 hurt in South Dakota crash

ALCESTER, S.D. (AP) — At least two people were killed and six others injured when a car slammed into a group of people Monday outside a rehabilitation center in southeast South Dakota, authorities said.
Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan said the investigation is ongoing, but the crash appears to have been accident. He said the driver of the vehicle was among those brought to a hospital.
Mangan initially said eight people were taken to hospitals, but later said the number was actually six. He didn’t immediately provide details about the conditions of the injured.
The crash occurred outside the Alcester Care and Rehab Center, where officials referred questions about the crash on Monday to the Highway Patrol. Alcester is a town of roughly 800 people about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Sioux Falls.
Mangan said he doesn’t know the driver’s identity and couldn’t provide details about what preceded the crash. He said the car’s speed, whether the driver had any relation to the facility or whether alcohol was a factor in the crash were all under investigation.
Mangan said the South Dakota Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.
1 Comment
Trevor Frith
Hit the gas instead of the brake. Another right foot pedal error, part of the right foot braking epidemic. Blame the driver, especially if they are a women or old. Never blame the guys in charge of driver legislation and training who set the driver up to fail. They forced this driver to brake an automatic car with only the right foot. They did this knowing they had 0 Scientific Justification and that right foot braking is too complicated and difficult to mentally maintain with age, inefficient (poor reaction time) and dangerous (subject to right foot pedal error) compared to the simpler and safer (But girly!) left foot braking method. See DOT HS 811 597 and 812 058. NHTSA refuses to use the term “right foot pedal errors” but instead calls it “pedal misapplication” and always blames the drivers for not being experts. Score to date, 30,000-150,000 dead, millions injured, and billions in costs. The price male drivers, both in and out of government, are prepared to pay to maintain their systemic belief in a braking method based on the scientific foundation of, “That’s the way it’s always been taught”! This is not about which braking method is safer but rather why they refuse to scientifically compare the two methods and continue to produce misinformation about other proposed braking methods.