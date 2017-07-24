Judge clears way for Trump commission to collect voter data

Posted 3:51 PM, July 24, 2017, by

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A federal judge has cleared the way for President Donald Trump’s commission on election fraud to resume collecting detailed voter information from the states.

The commission asked states last month to provide publicly available data including names, birth dates and partial Social Security numbers, but it later told them to hold off until a judge ruled on a lawsuit filed by the Electronic Privacy Information Center in Washington.

In a ruling Monday, the judge denied the advocacy group’s request to block the data collection. Similar lawsuits are pending in Texas, Florida and New Hampshire.

An Associated Press count of states’ responses earlier this month found 17 plus Washington, D.C., didn’t plan to provide any information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s