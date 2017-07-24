Man accused of two SW Michigan murders arraigned in St. Joseph Co.

Posted 2:18 PM, July 24, 2017, by , Updated at 05:10PM, July 24, 2017

CENTREVILLE, Mich. - The man accused of killing two people in southwest Michigan Thursday night has been arraigned on one of the murders.

Zachary Patten was arraigned Monday in St. Joseph County on murder, home invasion and weapons charges.  He is accused of shooting and killing Shane Richardson Thursday night in Florence Township.

Patten is also accused of killing Graciela Portillo-Esparza, 31, in Kalamazoo about 45 minutes before shooting Richardson.  Charges have not been filed in Kalamazoo at this time.

Patten turned himself in to police on Friday in South Bend, Indiana.

Visitation for Richardson in Monday and his funeral is Tuesday in Sturgis, Michigan.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment