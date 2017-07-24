Man accused of two SW Michigan murders arraigned in St. Joseph Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTREVILLE, Mich. - The man accused of killing two people in southwest Michigan Thursday night has been arraigned on one of the murders.

Zachary Patten was arraigned Monday in St. Joseph County on murder, home invasion and weapons charges. He is accused of shooting and killing Shane Richardson Thursday night in Florence Township.

Patten is also accused of killing Graciela Portillo-Esparza, 31, in Kalamazoo about 45 minutes before shooting Richardson. Charges have not been filed in Kalamazoo at this time.

Patten turned himself in to police on Friday in South Bend, Indiana.

Visitation for Richardson in Monday and his funeral is Tuesday in Sturgis, Michigan.