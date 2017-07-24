Man dies from injuries after he strikes deer with motorcycle

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. —   Justin James Paulson, 27, died on Wednesday night after he collided with a deer while riding his motorcycle on Decker Road just west of Tyndall Raod in Sheridan Township.

According to police, Paulson was traveling westbound when he struck the animal and sustained severe injuries.  He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed is not believed to be a factor and Paulson was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

