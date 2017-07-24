Man sentenced in beating death of motorist

Posted 1:21 PM, July 24, 2017, by

Christian Hillman at verdict

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The man convicted of beating a man to death after a traffic altercation has been sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.

Christian Hillman, 19, was convicted in June of 2nd degree murder.  Hillman was convicted of beating William McFarlan, 64, to death after an altercation on a road in Alto in September 2016.

During the trial, jurors watched a video recorded after Hillman’s arrest in which he said he has anger issues and “kind of lost control.”

Hillman could have been sentenced to life in prison.

 

