Man sentenced in beating death of motorist
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The man convicted of beating a man to death after a traffic altercation has been sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.
Christian Hillman, 19, was convicted in June of 2nd degree murder. Hillman was convicted of beating William McFarlan, 64, to death after an altercation on a road in Alto in September 2016.
During the trial, jurors watched a video recorded after Hillman’s arrest in which he said he has anger issues and “kind of lost control.”
Hillman could have been sentenced to life in prison.
