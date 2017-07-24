× Man sentenced in beating death of motorist

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The man convicted of beating a man to death after a traffic altercation has been sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.

Christian Hillman, 19, was convicted in June of 2nd degree murder. Hillman was convicted of beating William McFarlan, 64, to death after an altercation on a road in Alto in September 2016.

During the trial, jurors watched a video recorded after Hillman’s arrest in which he said he has anger issues and “kind of lost control.”

Hillman could have been sentenced to life in prison.