Man sentenced in beating death of motorist
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The man convicted of beating a man to death after a traffic altercation has been sentenced to at least 22 1/2 years in prison.
Christian Hillman, 19, was convicted in June of 2nd degree murder. Hillman was convicted of beating William McFarlan, 64, to death after an altercation on a road in Alto in September 2016. Hillman’s actual sentence is for between 22 1/2 and 100 years in prison.
The judge said Hillman will not be eligible for parole until after serving his 22 year sentence. If he had been sentenced to life in prison, he would have been eligible for parole after 15 years.
During the trial, jurors watched a video recorded after Hillman’s arrest in which he said he has anger issues and “kind of lost control.”
4 comments
steve
22 1/2 years? That means this worthless piece of trash will be back out on the streets in perhaps eight or nine years. A spoiled brat takes the life of an innocent, decent guy and that’s all he gets? No justice here folks.
larry
his sentence is 22.5 to 100 he will serve a minimum of 22 as it said in the article.
steve
You’re right. I made the mistake of allowing myself to get so angry after reading the original headline that I aws premature with the comment.
steve
You’re right. I made the mistake of allowing myself to get so angry after reading the original headline that I was premature with the comment.