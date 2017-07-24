McCain to come back to Senate Tuesday

Posted 9:20 PM, July 24, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — The office of Sen. John McCain says the ailing Arizona Republican will return to the Senate on Tuesday, the day of the health care vote.

In a statement Monday night, McCain’s office says he looks forward to continuing work on “important legislation.” It cites specifically health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act and new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea.

McCain has been diagnosed with cancer. His return to the Senate had been uncertain.

