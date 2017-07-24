Morning Buzz: 5 Things to know for July 24

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was Christmas in July for some kids in Kent County. They left the "School Supply Santa" event with all types of supplies to start the year off right. This year's event also included a basketball fundraising tournament. To enter the game, people had to bring a backpack filled with school supplies. All of the school supplies that were collected will go to kids in need during a party in August. It's all part of the non-profit's 10th anniversary. If you want to help the cause, you can donate at www.schoolsupplysanta.com.

The GRFC's inaugural season proved magical right to the end Saturday night at Grandville High School. The area's minor league women's soccer team beat Santa Clarita 3 to 1 in the United Women's Soccer National Championship. Santa Clarita, the UWS defending champions, entered the game undefeated. But GRFC scored a pair of goals in the first of two 15-minute overtime sessions to seal the victory.

He has a museum and library named after him locally, but now a new honor for the late President Gerald R. Ford. The US Navy officially welcomed the USS Gerald R Ford into the fleet on Saturday. President Trump, along with state lawmakers and family and friends of its sailors, were in Virginia for the commissioning. Ford, the 38th president of the United States and Grand Rapids native learned the carrier would be named after him just before he passed away in 2006. Even though the USS Gerald R Ford has been commissioned, it's not done with trials yet. The Navy says it will continue to wait for orders of deployment.

Binder Park Zoo just got bigger after officially welcoming lions to a new exhibit. The lion exhibit opened to the public last Tuesday. It includes two female African lions named Shelby and Salem who came to the zoo from North Carolina. A male lion named Enzi is set to join them soon from Wisconsin. The zoo said on Facebook that the lions are pretty shy and they are still unaware of their new home. So they might not venture out into the public eye right away.

The normal work week may have just started but here's your excuse to treat today like it's part of the weekend. Today is National Tequila Day. You'll want to check your local restaurant of bar for any tequila-based drink specials. Many chains are offering deals including On The Border. They are offering house margaritas for only $2.