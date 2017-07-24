× Naked man arrested for chasing seagulls on Northern Michigan beach

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 22-year-old Ann Arbor man was arrested Sunday at Petoskey State Park for allegedly running naked on the beach, chasing seagulls.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at about 3:00 p.m. Michigan State Police say witnesses told them several people were watching the man running on the beach and chasing the gulls. The man then apparently went into the parking lot where he “dove” into the paved lot as if he was diving into water.

Police responding were told that the man had allegedly taken LSD earlier in the day. After initially being uncooperative with officers, he was taken into custody without a struggle and taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment from his “diving” injuries.

The man was arrested for Disorderly/Obscene Conduct, Indecent Exposure, Possession of Marijuana, Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer, and probably more, pending his blood analysis. His name has not yet been released.