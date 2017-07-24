Check out all the new exhibits coming to the Grand Rapids Public Museum.
New exhibits at the Grand Rapids Public Museum
-
Rube Goldberg exhibit opens this weekend at GRAM
-
Grand Rapids Public Museum offering Free Day Sunday
-
The Grand Rapids Public Museum is getting inside your head
-
Solve crime at the new puzzle room inside the GR Public Museum
-
GRPM ‘Puzzle Room: Quest for Conviction’ opens July 15
-
-
Morning Buzz: 5 Things to know for July 24
-
95% of the GR Public Museum’s artifacts are in storage; Take a look
-
Morning Buzz: Americans can see a solar eclipse for the first time in a century!
-
Be a puzzle solver in Mindbender Mansion at GR Public Museum
-
Former astronaut visits Grand Rapids Public Museum
-
-
‘Collections and Cocktails’ event will help digitize GR Public Museum’s clothing collection
-
Hope Network ready for Bridge Walk for Autism
-
Beer Explorers at the Grand Rapids Public Museum