Driver thankful to be alive after escaping limo bus fire near South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The investigation continues into what caused a limo bus to burst into flames over the weekend.

It happened when the vehicle stalled along County Road 384 near 65th Street in Geneva Township east of South Haven.

“The engine stalled out,” said Bernard Johnson, who was driving the party bus . “They noticed some smoke coming out from the engine compartment.”

It was soon after that the smoke turned into flames.

“Then within 15 to 20 seconds the whole front of it was engulfed and then it was a goner from there,” Johnson said. “This was a little more intense than your typical car fire because of the size of the bus.”

Fire crews in South Haven said the fire was a challenge due to all the combustibles on the bus.

“You got a lot more fiberglass, polyester and plastics in them.”

The driver said he lost some personal items, but he’s thankful to be alive.

“So, I tried to open the door and get my stuff. And poof it burst into flames on the inside. So I was like well that’s enough of that.”

Fire officials said it may take weeks to figure out the actual cause of the fire.