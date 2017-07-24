Police: Person of Interest in homicide near WMU campus identified

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police have identified the suspect sought in the death of a Kalamazoo man last week.

On Saturday, police began searching for the suspect who was allegedly involved in the death of a 21-year-old man in Kalamazoo. The man was shot on July 22 in the 800 block of Oakland Drive. He died a short time later at the hospital.

According to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety on Monday, a person of interest is in custody, but on unrelated charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call KDPS at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.