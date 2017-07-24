Police: Person of Interest in homicide near WMU campus identified

Posted 9:27 AM, July 24, 2017, by , Updated at 09:43AM, July 24, 2017

KALAMAZOO, Mich. —  On Saturday police began searching for a suspect who was allegedly involved in the death of a 21-year-old male in Kalamazoo.

Police arrived on the scene in the 800 block of Oakland Drive on July 22 just after 2 am to find the victim shot in the torso. He later died at the hospital from the injuries.

According to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, a person of interest is in custody but on unrelated charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call KDPS at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

