Trump nominates Pete Hoekstra as ambassador to Netherlands

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is nominating former Michigan U.S. Rep. Pete Hoekstra to be ambassador to the Netherlands. That announcement was made Monday evening.

Hoekstra, a former representative of Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District, served as a co-chair of President Trump’s Michigan campaign.

Hoekstra served in Congress from 1993 until 2011 and was Chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

In 2012, he ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate against Democrat Debbie Stabenow.

Hoekstra grew up in West Michigan after he emigrated from The Netherlands with his parents at the age of three. He considers Holland his hometown and has been active in events like the Tulip Time Festival over the years.

He also worked at West Michigan-based company, Herman Miller for 15 years.

Following Hoesktra’s nomination, fellow Republican and current 2nd District Rep. Bill Huizenga issued the following statement:

“I want to congratulate my colleague, mentor, and friend Pete Hoekstra on his nomination to become our nation’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Pete’s heritage, deep-rooted ties to the Dutch community in West Michigan, and combination of public service and private sector experience make him uniquely qualified to serve as Ambassador to the Netherlands. I cannot think of a better person to further strengthen the relationship between the United States and the Netherlands than Pete Hoekstra.”