Retired Newaygo K-9, former Hero of the Week, dies

Posted 1:37 PM, July 24, 2017, by , Updated at 01:39PM, July 24, 2017

K9 Officer Turbo (Photo: Newaygo County Sheriff's Office) in 2015

NEWAYGO, Mich. – A Newaygo County Sheriff K-9 best known for tracking and locating a missing boy, has died.

The Newaygo County Sheriff posted on their Facebook page that Turbo died on Sunday.  According to the post, Turbo had been with the department from 2005 until 2015.

Turbo’s last call was in April 2015 when he was able to track and locate a missing boy with autism.  He was named Hero of the Week on West Michigan’s Most Wanted on FOX 17.

