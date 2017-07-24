Spectrum Health’s Str!ve offers health and wellness plans for your life

Posted 11:50 AM, July 24, 2017, by , Updated at 11:49AM, July 24, 2017

Spectrum Health is now offering a unique primary care service in downtown Grand Rapids. It's designed to offer you a personalized wellness plan,  the latest health apps, demos, medical info and products.  You can even join groups that meet your health interests like running, nutrition, yoga, and more.

In this part of the interview, we learn that Str!ve can help you sort through the hundreds of health related phone apps in the market and actually "prescribe" an app for you. Plus, they can use genomic testing to help you live a more healthy life. Learn more at www.strive4u.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s