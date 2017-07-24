Spectrum Health’s Str!ve offers health and wellness plans for your life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spectrum Health is now offering a unique primary care service in downtown Grand Rapids. It's designed to offer you a personalized wellness plan, the latest health apps, demos, medical info and products. You can even join groups that meet your health interests like running, nutrition, yoga, and more.

In this part of the interview, we learn that Str!ve can help you sort through the hundreds of health related phone apps in the market and actually "prescribe" an app for you. Plus, they can use genomic testing to help you live a more healthy life. Learn more at www.strive4u.org.