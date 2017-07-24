Suspects sought in ID theft, credit card fraud along lakeshore

HART, Mich. – Michigan State Police and the Mason County Sheriff are asking for help in finding two suspects in identity thefts and credit card fraud along the lakeshore.

The suspects are wanted for numerous unlawful credit card purchases since July 9 from Mason County to Ottawa County.  The photos are from one of the local retailers where one of the purchases happened.

If you have any information or know the identity of either subject please contact Silent Observer at 888-786-7274 or contact Michigan State Police Hart Post at 231-873-2171.

