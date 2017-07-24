When scammers steal your Kohl’s Cash rewards

There are stories out there of vanishing Kolh’s rewards, namely the Kohl’s Cash you sometimes get when you spend $50 or more during some sales.

Back in 2015, a couple in New Jersey was charged and pleaded guilty to stealing $600,000 in Kohl’s Cash from shoppers’ accounts!

The website Krebs on Security says criminals will hack into Kohl’s accounts and fraudulently order merchandise just to get access to easy-to-use Kohl’s Cash.

So don’t wait to use your Kohl’s cash. Use it as quickly as possible. If you suspect a problem, Kohl’s has proved to be responsive to this problem when you talk to them.