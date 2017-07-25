Boy dies after being hit by car in Portage

PORTAGE Mich. — A child is dead after he was hit by car Tuesday afternoon.

Portage police say a 7-year-old boy from Texas Township was hit just before 3 p.m. near 12th Street Elementary. He died a couple hours later at the hospital.

Police say he was part of a summer camp held through Portage Public Schools. Crisis counselors will be providing support services to students and parents.

No one else was injured. Police are saying alcohol wasn’t involved, but the crash remains under investigation.

