Grand Rapids Police Department 2016 crime statistics released

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Although there were increases among many felony crime categories, chief David Rahinsky said he’s pleased with the efforts his department has made to protect the city overall. That’s also despite having fewer officers.

“There’s a lot of good hard work in this report,” Rahinsky stated.

Tuesday, the department also released its policy for “Impartial Policing”. The policy entails guidelines officers are to follow to avoid racial profiling and other biases.

“What we’re trying to do is really codify what we do every day which is make sure the delivery of police services here in Grand Rapids is free of bias and that everyone’s treated with the respect they deserve,” the chief said.