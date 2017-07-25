How to make Panzanella Salad, a twist on regular salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gardens and farmer's markets across West Michigan are producing some delicious fruits and vegetables that are perfect to throw into a green salad.

Instead of eating the same old thing over and over with tasteless iceberg lettuce, try a twist on the regular salad with a Panzanella Salad.

A Panzanella salad contains bread, tomato, and tons of fresh produce. Todd stopped by the Culinary Institute of Michigan and met up with one of their chefs to learn how to make this Tuscan treat.

Click here for a simple recipe and instructions.

For more information or to schedule a visit to the CIM, visit CulinaryInstituteMI.com.