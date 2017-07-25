Major traffic disruption: Leonard-Fuller intersection to close

Posted 6:37 AM, July 25, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The intersection of Leonard Street at Fuller Avenue will be closing for about a month beginning Monday, July 31.

The closing isn’t unexpected. It’s Phase 2 of a major water main project that so far has closed Leonard Street from Fuller Avenue to Ashford Avenue near College Avenue since April.

The closure affects some 37,000 vehicles a day that go through the intersection, according to Grand Rapids Communications Director Steve Guitar.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s