× Major traffic disruption: Leonard-Fuller intersection to close

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The intersection of Leonard Street at Fuller Avenue will be closing for about a month beginning Monday, July 31.

The closing isn’t unexpected. It’s Phase 2 of a major water main project that so far has closed Leonard Street from Fuller Avenue to Ashford Avenue near College Avenue since April.

The closure affects some 37,000 vehicles a day that go through the intersection, according to Grand Rapids Communications Director Steve Guitar.