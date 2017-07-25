Michigan prisoners’ parole possibly delayed for crowded programming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. -- A mother in Kalamazoo says once your loved one is incarcerated you may feel as powerless as them. She believes her son is like many prisoners statewide who become eligible for parole but are unable to enroll in the program they need to complete to be released.

"Flat out, no hesitation whatsoever, he's just being told that's the way it is," said Sandra Zukowski.

One year from now Zukowski's 29-year-old son, Daniel Maxson, should be eligible for parole, though she says he's being told that by next July he'll be on a waiting list to start the program he needs.

“If they go before the parole board and they have not completed the programming they will not be released, but it’s a catch 22: they’re not going to be offered the programming until their parole date passes," said Zukowski.

Zukowski calls this a civil rights issue: Michigan prisoners missing their first possible parole dates because the system is crowded, or due to a lack of qualified staff to teach the programs prisoners need.

“When I hear that he can’t get out, that means I can’t get out either.," said Zukowski.

"I can’t get out of this powerlessness to support him and help him, and that doesn’t feel good; and I know I’m not the only one.”

Maxson is serving a 19 to 90-month sentence for attempting to commit second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Then out on a parole, Maxson's criminal record shows he was convicted of failing to register as a sex offender and possessing child pornography.

The Michigan Department of Corrections Spokesperson Chris Gautz tells FOX 17 the MDOC prioritizes prisoners' program enrollment based on their earliest release dates. When there are backlogs, officials move prisoners to openings at facilities statewide.

"We make every effort to ensure that prisoners have access to the programming that they need to complete before their earliest release date," said Gautz.

"We're constantly monitoring that and moving people around just as we did with this facility this prisoner is at by sending a number of prisoners up north to another facility up there to do just that."

According to the MDOC, on average it costs the state $35,149 per prisoner annually. Zukowski says why keep anyone incarcerated any longer than necessary, after they serve their time: it costs the prisoner socially as much as it costs taxpayers.

“I hope that not only that my son gets the programming for his release, but the hundreds of other prisoners who are waiting on hold to be released can also get their programming," said Zukowski.

"It seems like a civil rights issue to be holding people beyond their sentence, they’ve served their sentence, let them out."

Gautz asks families whose loved ones are facing similar situations to call the MDOC in Lansing at: (517) 335-1426. He says you can also call the prison and ask to speak with the staff handling program scheduling at that facility.