Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Things have come full circle for former U.S. Representative Pete Hoekstra. He was born in the Netherlands, lived in Holland, Michigan, now he’s been selected to be the United States’ next ambassador for his birth country.

The White House announced President Trump’s intention to nominate Hoekstra to the position in a Monday release.

He actually came to West Michigan when he was three years old. Hoekstra served in the house from 1993 to 2011, and was chair of the Intelligence Committee.

The U.S. Senate still needs to confirm the nomination.

2. A new report from The Wall Street Journal says college tuition has been growing at the slowest pace in years.

Tuition climbed 1.9 percent this year through June, in line with overall inflation.

This, after the cost of college previously skyrocketed 400 percent over the last 30 years.

One reason for the slower growth rate is that enrollment is down. Plus, some schools have started offering more discounts or cutting costs.

3. The American Red Cross is looking for blood donations, since they’re still in need of 60,000 donations for their yearly goal.

They say this is unusually the case during the summer with people traveling and taking vacations.

For those who’d like to make a donation, there are several locations across West Michigan. Visit redcross.org to make an appointment or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Now through August 31, donors will be emailed a $5 Target Gift Card.

4. Apple is dealing with a hacking treat against the iPhone called “Broad Pawn.”

The virus can get to phones via Wi-Fi. Apple and iPhone users need to install an emergency security patch, IOS 10.3.3.

The hack also had the potential to attack Android devices, but Google issued its own security patch earlier this month.

5. It’s National Hot Fudge Sundae Day!

The Hot Fudge Sundae is a creation of vanilla ice cream, hot fudge sauce, whipped cream, nuts, and a single, bright-red maraschino cherry on top.

Head to a local ice cream shop and see if they’re celebrating with any special discounts.