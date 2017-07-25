Photos: Deputies look for tips in break-in at Paw Paw bar

PAW PAW, Mich. – The Van Buren County Sheriff is asking for tips after a break-in early Monday morning.

The incident happened at about 2:00 a.m. at McCarty’s North 40 bar in Paw Paw.

Deputies say the two suspects broke into the bar and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. The bar did have several surveillance cameras, but some of the wires were cut. The suspects also disabled the bar’s burglar alarm and caused some damage to the facility.

The suspects were wearing bandanas over their faces, but were wearing matching shirts. Deputies are looking for any information on the unique shirts, which also have a tag on the back side.

Anyone with information should call the Van Buren County Sheriff at 269-657-3101, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.