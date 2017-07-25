× Police: Man found in parking lot with gunshot wounds, dies from injuries

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A shooting in Kalamazoo has left one man dead and two suspects being sought.

Just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, police arrived on the scene of an shooting in the 1300 block of Portage Street near Stockbridge Avenue in Kalamazoo to find a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 31-year-old man was located in a parking lot near Howard’s Party Store and was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

According to witnesses, one or two suspects fled the scene on foot. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.