Police release video footage after reported thefts in Fruitport Township

Posted 11:13 PM, July 25, 2017, by , Updated at 11:17PM, July 25, 2017

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say they are looking for two people caught on video surveillance after several reported break-ins over the last couple of days.

According to the Fruitport Township Police Department Facebook page, several areas were targeted possibly Monday night into Tuesday morning. Police say items were stolen out of several vehicles.

Police encourage locals to lock up their homes and garages and to report suspicious persons to police by calling 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fruitport Police Department at 231-865-8477, Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME, or online at WWW.SILENTOBSERVERMUSKEGON.COM 

 

 

