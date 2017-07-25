Police working three murders in five days in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Three people have been shot and killed in the last five days in Kalamazoo, sending a wave of panic through some neighborhoods.

But police working to solve the murders say there is nothing to worry about.

Police tell FOX 17 that the shootings are not connected, even though they are causing a lot of concern.

The first shooting was last Thursday when Zachary Patten allegedly shot and killed Gracie Esparza during an argument at a mobile home park on Tray Lane in Kalamazoo. He also later allegedly shot and killed a man in St. Joseph County.

Over the weekend, Thomas Anders, a Battle Creek man, was shot and killed in the 800 block of Oakland Drive. A person-of-interest in that case is in custody on unrelated charges.

And then, Tuesday morning, Gabriel Juarez Montanez was shot and killed in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Portage Street. Police are searching for a suspect in that crime.

Chief Jeff Hadley says the cases are still open and under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.