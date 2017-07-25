Protesters disrupt Senate health care session

WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters temporarily disrupted the Senate proceedings on the health care bill.

Shouting “Kill the bill” and “shame,” the demonstrators stood in the visitors’ gallery and chanted. They were led out of the chamber by police but could still be heard.

The vote got underway on moving head on health care with the goal of erasing much of Barack Obama’s law. The Senate chamber was packed, with lawmakers standing to cast their votes.