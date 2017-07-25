Scrap metal stolen from Whitehall business

WHITEHALL, Mich. — Police are looking for help in finding a group of people suspected of stealing a bunch of scrap metal from a business in Whitehall.

Whitehall police say it happened late Monday night between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. from Whitehall’s business district area.

Surveillance imagery shows a pickup truck next to a scrap pile. Despite the pictures being in black and white, they believe the truck is white based on other surveillance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Muskegon County Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.

