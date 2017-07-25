Video shows man stealing tip jar money from Grand Haven restaurant

Posted 4:46 PM, July 25, 2017, by , Updated at 04:48PM, July 25, 2017

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Surveillance video shows a man stealing cash from a tip jar in a Grand Haven restaurant, according to police.

Grand Haven Public Safety say it happened Sunday around 4:30 p.m. at the Electric Hero on Washington Ave. Video posted to the department’s Facebook page shows a man on his phone talk to the person behind the cash register. When she turns away, he’s seen reaching down into the tip jar and runs out the door.

The suspect was also seen around an unidentified woman just prior to the incident.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Det/Lt. Joe Boyle at 616-842-3460 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

