HOLLAND, Mich. — Authorities say four people were injured after a crash involving a Macatawa Area Express bus and another vehicle in Holland.

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. Wednesday at E. 16th Street and Century Lane, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch.

Dispatchers say four people were aboard the bus and were injured.  The severity of their injuries is unclear at this time.

This is a developing story